Cavirin Systems Names Jack Kudale as Chief Operating Officer

February 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Kudale brings deep operational experience in the DevOps cybersecurity, IT Ops, and Application Performance Management (APM) spaces and will help lead the company to the next level of market success in 2018. Previously, Kudale was CEO at Lacework and has held additional senior roles at SnapLogic, a specialist in hybrid cloud integration, and CA Technologies, where he led DevOps sales for the Fortune 500 leader.