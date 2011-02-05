Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Cavirin Systems Names Jack Kudale as Chief Operating Officer

February 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Cavirin Systems, Inc., has appointed industry veteran Jack Kudale as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Kudale brings deep operational experience in the DevOps cybersecurity, IT Ops, and Application Performance Management (APM) spaces and will help lead the company to the next level of market success in 2018. Previously, Kudale was CEO at Lacework and has held additional senior roles at SnapLogic, a specialist in hybrid cloud integration, and CA Technologies, where he led DevOps sales for the Fortune 500 leader.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 