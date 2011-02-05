Cavirin Systems Names Jack Kudale as Chief Operating Officer
February 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé
Cavirin Systems, Inc., has appointed industry veteran Jack Kudale as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Kudale brings deep operational experience in the DevOps cybersecurity, IT Ops, and Application Performance Management (APM) spaces and will help lead the company to the next level of market success in 2018. Previously, Kudale was CEO at Lacework and has held additional senior roles at SnapLogic, a specialist in hybrid cloud integration, and CA Technologies, where he led DevOps sales for the Fortune 500 leader.
