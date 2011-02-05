Cavirin CyberPosture Intelligence Addresses Concerns with Hybrid Cloud Security

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cavirin Systems, Inc. announced the availability of Cavirin Hybrid Cloud CyberPosture Intelligence. CyberPosture intelligence is the ability to deliver risk, cybersecurity and compliance management by providing visibility and actionable intelligence to the CISO and other stakeholders across hybrid environments. The Cavirin platform delivers this through real-time visibility, predictive analytics, and intelligent remediation through DevSecOps integrations.

In a new study of 250 hybrid cloud security leaders, “Cyber Security Posture: The Challenges and Strategies of Hybrid Cloud”, the two top concerns identified were verification that public cloud accounts are secure (69%) and confirmation that workloads in the cloud are secure as well (69%). This lends credence to the reality that both account and workload security are critical. However, security is still a key issue and barrier to adopting a hybrid cloud architecture, with specific concerns including increased complexity (55%), a lack of visibility into cloud endpoints (32%), difficulty instituting security controls (37%), and a clear need for more assessment tools (29%).

Some additional noteworthy survey findings include:

• 62% use separate tools to secure their on-premise and cloud environments, and less than half of respondents currently use a security solution spanning on-premise and cloud. A concerning finding was that 40% of respondents only use the tools provided by the cloud provider, which are considered by most to be incomplete.

• 50% have deployed on Azure as part of a hybrid cloud strategy, demonstrating the strong momentum it’s experiencing as an equal to AWS in services offered, as well as traction within Microsoft’s account base.

• When asked about the security technology they currently use, the survey found strong uptake of Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (48%), Cloud Access Security Brokers (37%), and Security Information and Event Management (39%).

• 39% of respondents cited that DevOps and development teams care greatly about their cybersecurity posture, showing that the silo between security/IT and development teams is diminishing.

Traditional solutions provide siloed, delayed visibility, and require manual security remediation and testing which is not well suited for the flexibility and velocity that the hybrid cloud model offers. Cavirin’s CyberPosture Intelligence for the Hybrid Cloud eliminates these limitations and removes the barrier to the cloud with:

• Continuous Risk & Cybersecurity Posture Management

A central ‘CISO Dashboard’ depicts exactly what organizations have at each moment and where they are located. This includes cloud account security posture, as well as virtual machines and container instances.

• Integrating Security into DevOps

Bridges the gap between DevOps and SecOps by automatically injecting security into the DevOps cycle – development, staging, and deployment - through CI/CD integration.

• Continuous Compliance Management

Removes security compliance as a barrier to cloud adoption through automation and customization via the broadest set of customizable frameworks, benchmarks and guidelines.

New Technical Capabilities include:

• “Golden Posture” and ‘Top 25’ recommendations for guided remediation.

• Container runtime monitoring delivering on Cavirin’s ‘full-stack’ container security that already includes image scanning, CIS container and Kubernetes hardening, and guest OS hardening.

• Custom policy creation and compensating controls based on a Cavirin Domain Specific Language

• Availability of the new, Cavirin-authored CIS Azure Foundation Benchmark.