Cato Networks Secures $55 Million Investment as Bookings Accelerate 352%, Year-Over-Year

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Cato Networks announced an investment of $55M led by LightSpeed Ventures with the participation of all current investors. This investment brings the total funding raised to date to $125M. The new funding caps an incredible 2018 that saw bookings grow by 352% year-over-year with business from the channel increasing fivefold. Over 300 enterprises worldwide with thousands of branch locations across all verticals now rely on Cato to connect and secure their corporate networks...




