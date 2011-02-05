Casper™ Cloaking: the new way to stop internal data breaches

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

New ground-breaking glass technology is the best way to prevent internal data leaks and guarantee data privacy while maintaining a professional office interior according to leading window security provider Protective Film Solutions.

Protected Working Environments

With one in three (34%) data breaches involving internal employees, according to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report[1], Protective Film Solutions says that companies who want to protect their data from prying eyes must find ways to mitigate the risk of potentially damaging internal and external security threats, including reviewing their office space.

Modern interior design for office space is often open plan with glass walls to give the illusion of space and an all-inclusive environment, but this becomes problematic when sensitive financial, technical or legal information is due to be presented to senior staff or board members. While frosted or coated glass will block out the view of specific meeting rooms, digital screens containing sensitive data can still be visible to those outside of the room, while covering windows draws unnecessary, unwanted attention.

The Technology

Protective Film Solutions is the only European supplier of the new Casper™ Cloaking Technology by Designtex, an innovative cloak product that provides a smart shield to digital screens without obscuring the glass. Already being used by large American corporations, the state-of-the-art technology obscures the light transmitted by digital screens to outside view, meaning only those in the room can see the content being displayed.

The technology is designed to work with most LED and OLED displays which filter specific light oscillations, by selectively filtering them again and making the display appear as a black screen to outside viewers. Use of such technology does not draw attention to information-sensitive meetings that are digitally displayed, meaning important meetings that might otherwise need to be carried out externally or in private meeting rooms can simply take place in rooms using Casper™ Cloaking Technology by Designtex.