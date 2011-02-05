Case study: installation of MATRIX SATATYA SAMAS – NHIF

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Industry:

BFSI

Location:

Kurasini, Dar es salaam, Tanzania

Company Profile

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) is a Social Health Insurance Scheme established by CAP 395 with the main objective of ensuring accessibility of health care services to all Tanzanians. The Fund has managed to expand its coverage to include councilors, private companies, religious and education institutions, private individuals, children under 18 (TOTO Afya) as well as mutual groups, whereby all members equally access health services in all accredited health facilities. The Fund is also administering the Bunge Health Insurance Scheme, on behalf of the National Assembly.

Business Scenario and Challenges

NHIF is a prestigious public institution that serves people all over dar es salaam and Tanzania. It has multiple sites spread over these regions. Their current surveillance platform had a few limitations of integrating third party cameras and was not facilitating centralised monitoring for multiple locations. This posed a problem in managing and monitoring all sites from a single location. For this, they needed a surveillance platform that could easily integrate with multi-brand cameras as well as facilitate multi-location monitoring. Moreover, they needed a system with monitoring capacity of over 500 cameras with the facility of remote management for real-time security.

Solution Offered

To the above challenges, Matrix Offered SATATYA SAMAS Video Management System. It is a Video Surveillance management solution specifically designed to meet the diverse and complex needs of large enterprises having multiple sites connected to a central location or a large, single site. The system was able to integrate with 56 AXIS cameras available at its Head Quarters and other 16 cameras available at its district branch offices. All the Cameras were managed at single central server located at the NHIF HQ office. Matrix VMS provided real-time security with Intelligent Video Analytics such as Motion Detection, Intrusion Detection, Trip Wire etc. Additionally, VMS enabled monitoring and managing video surveillance from mobile phones and tablets remotely by using Matrix Mobile Application: SATATYA VISION. These features made monitoring much more reliable and easier for them.

Project Highlights:

VMS Simultaneous User Licence - 3 Qty

Mobile App (SATATYA VISION)

Intelligent Video Analytics

Benefits:

• Retention of existing Security infrastructure

• Reduces storage consumption with cost saving features

• Centralized monitoring and management

• Real-time security