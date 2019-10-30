Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Product Reviews

Carbonite Expands Comprehensive Endpoint Data Protection with Backup for Microsoft Office 365

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Carbonite, Inc. strengthens its Data Protection Platform with new capabilities that secure cloud-based endpoint data for customers and partners. The new solution, Carbonite Endpoint 360, offers comprehensive, automatic backup for desktops, tablets and mobile devices, and protects data across the entire Microsoft Office 365 Suite, including SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange and Teams. This solution is available now to customers directly and to partners through the channel.

According to industry analyst firm ESG’s latest research, 79% of organizations that responded currently use or plan to use Office 365. However, despite the proliferation of SaaS applications, 33% of organizations believe that SaaS-based applications don’t need to be backed up (Source: ESG Master Survey Results, Data Protection Cloud Strategies, June 2019.). With the uptick of user error and malware attacks causing data loss, businesses need to equally invest in proactively protecting data stored both onsite and in the cloud.

Together with Microsoft’s protection against loss of service due to hardware or infrastructure failure, Carbonite Endpoint 360 recovers data in minutes from lost or stolen devices, and helps protect against accidental deletions, ransomware and other types of unauthorized access to the data on those devices.

As part of its partnership with Microsoft, Carbonite provides complete data protection for applications hosted on Azure. At Microsoft Inspire, Carbonite will exhibit its full suite of solutions that support Azure deployments and utilization, including:

Server migration to Azure, now available on the Microsoft Azure Migrate portal
Backup and high availability of Windows servers and Hyper-V environments
Enterprise protection for Microsoft Windows endpoints, now with Office 365 backup




See previous articles

    
Last events

Thursday, July 11, 2019, 10:30AM EST (14:30 UTC): Exclusive Radiflow/SANS Webinar! “Managed Security Services for OT Networks - Simplifying Your OT Security Journey” with Radiflow CEO, Ilan Barda

    

See all events











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 