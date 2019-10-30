Carbonite Expands Comprehensive Endpoint Data Protection with Backup for Microsoft Office 365

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Carbonite, Inc. strengthens its Data Protection Platform with new capabilities that secure cloud-based endpoint data for customers and partners. The new solution, Carbonite Endpoint 360, offers comprehensive, automatic backup for desktops, tablets and mobile devices, and protects data across the entire Microsoft Office 365 Suite, including SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange and Teams. This solution is available now to customers directly and to partners through the channel.

According to industry analyst firm ESG’s latest research, 79% of organizations that responded currently use or plan to use Office 365. However, despite the proliferation of SaaS applications, 33% of organizations believe that SaaS-based applications don’t need to be backed up (Source: ESG Master Survey Results, Data Protection Cloud Strategies, June 2019.). With the uptick of user error and malware attacks causing data loss, businesses need to equally invest in proactively protecting data stored both onsite and in the cloud.

Together with Microsoft’s protection against loss of service due to hardware or infrastructure failure, Carbonite Endpoint 360 recovers data in minutes from lost or stolen devices, and helps protect against accidental deletions, ransomware and other types of unauthorized access to the data on those devices.

As part of its partnership with Microsoft, Carbonite provides complete data protection for applications hosted on Azure. At Microsoft Inspire, Carbonite will exhibit its full suite of solutions that support Azure deployments and utilization, including:

Server migration to Azure, now available on the Microsoft Azure Migrate portal

Backup and high availability of Windows servers and Hyper-V environments

Enterprise protection for Microsoft Windows endpoints, now with Office 365 backup