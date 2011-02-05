Capgemini drives innovation and IT transformation for Louisiana Pacific with migration to Amazon Web Services

May 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

In just four months, Capgemini migrated five SAP landscapes from a data center environment to AWS, driving operational agility and efficiencies

Capgemini announce that it successfully migrated Louisiana Pacific Corporation’s (LP) SAP landscape to Amazon Web Services (AWS) in less than four months. Louisiana Pacific, a leading building solutions company, expects the AWS environment will help it to easily scale production with demand, operate more efficiently and better serve its customers while saving $5 million over five years.

As a global leader in delivering high-performance building solutions, LP’s quality engineered products have helped the Nashville, Tennessee-based manufacturer become a $4 billion company. Harnessing digital tools to build a platform that drives scalability, performance, and operational efficiency was crucial for LP to sustain a competitive edge and capture growth opportunities presented by the recovering housing market. To help LP become more agile, scalable and enable quick responses to future market opportunities, Capgemini recommended LP migrate from a data center model to running SAP on AWS.

Capgemini successfully migrated LP’s supply chain management system and entire SAP landscape, including more than 70 virtual machines, to AWS in less than four months without any interruption in LP’s fast-paced business processes.

With its SAP implementation now deployed on AWS, LP expects to process more orders in less time, synchronize production and shipping systems, improve response time reliability, and achieve 24x7 availability for mills and operations functionality. LP has already seen improvement in application performance by nearly 20 percent and can now more easily leverage IoT applications. Potential use cases include outfitting their factories for real-time insights to more accurately track their logistics and swiftly identify and address challenges along the value chain.

This project is part of a broader five-year, $11 million agreement with LP that was signed in July 2017. Capgemini has worked with LP since 2011 and provides BASIS (Business Application Software Integrated Solution) and security services for LP’s entire SAP technology stack, and SAP support center services in conjunction with LP’s SAP center of excellence.

Capgemini has a successful track record of running SAP applications on AWS and has achieved AWS Migration Competency status and AWS SAP Competency status. Capgemini’s relationship with AWS dates back to 2008, with both parties working to bring business solutions to enterprise customers leveraging Capgemini’s industry expertise coupled with AWS’s technology. Capgemini is a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN).