Cambium Networks Announces cnMatrix Enterprise Switches to Provide a Cloud-Managed Intelligent Edge Unified Wired/Wireless Network

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

cnMatrix switches feature:

• Policy-Based Automation: Ability to profile devices and automatically configure the switch port based on the defined policy for the device type

• Auto Policy Wipe: Improves security by automatically wiping out dynamic port configuration when the device disconnects

• Network Segmentation: Provides a secure environment for critical network resources by automatically placing devices in the appropriate network segment based on their profile

• Wireless Aware: Enables policy automation, easy monitoring, and troubleshooting across the unified wired/wireless network

• Site Survivability: Mirrored operating parameters enable full operation when connectivity to the cloud is lost

• Cloud Management: cnMaestro’s free cloud-based management platform provides rich lifecycle management, configuration and control, and security services; which can also be made available with on-premise deployment options

cnMatrix switches are available now from Cambium Networks global resellers