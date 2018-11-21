Call for Papers – All-over-IP Business Forum November 21–23 2018

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

We are now accepting speaker submissions for the Global Keynote Theatre at All-over-IP Business Forum 2018 which takes place on 21–23 November, Moscow, Russia.

All-over-IP Business Forum brings highly-engaged end-users and resellers serving the following sectors locally: Major Events, Retail, Banking and Finance, Critical Infrastructure, Transportation, Government, Law Enforcement, Public and Private Sector.

Over three days the series of keynote addresses, conferences, panel discussions and live demonstrations provide an extensive educational programme that will deliver insight, analysis and perspective on the Next Big Thing and relevant investment strategies.

We invite you to submit a proposal for speaking on:

• Advanced Video Surveillance and Analytics

• Access Control and Mobilty

• Biometrics

• Artificial Intelligence and Neural Networks

• The Cloud and the IoT

• Going Beyond Security

• Digital Transformation

• Cybersecurity

• Identity and Access Management

• Integrated Security

• Video Surveillance Storage

• Big Data and PSIM

• Machine Vision, Embedded Vision

• IP Networking

• Intelligent Buildings, Building Automation

• Smart Cities

11th Annual International ALL-OVER-IP 2018

Founded in 2008, All-over-IP is a networking platform for global IT, surveillance and security vendors, key local customers and sales partners where they share knowledge and exchange ideas that are financially rewarding for business. All-over-IP Expo brings together major brands to ensure the best marketplace for the latest technology and innovation, and to lead customers to the Next Big Thing. Sponsored by AxxonSoft.

November 21–23, 2018

Russia, Moscow, Sokolniki Expo

