Cake Unveils Browser Update Loaded with Features to Increase Privacy

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Cake Technologies, developer of the only swipe-based mobile web browser for iOS and Android, released the latest version of the Cake Browser, featuring enhanced usability and design, privacy controls, and Mobile SpeedSense technology to optimize content delivery regardless of network speed – all the way up to 5G.

Unlike traditional mobile browsers that rely on a standard list of search results, Cake Browser serves search results in an interactive, visual format, empowering users to dive right into the content by swiping, helping them find what they are looking for faster.

The latest update includes high-speed adaptive performance that is optimized based on network conditions. It also showcases deep customization and privacy features that allow users to tailor their experience based on their personal preferences. Privacy upgrades to the Cake Browser work to create one of the most secure mainstream browsing environments for iOS and Android devices, with a range of features that include anonymized browsing and searching, passcode protected activity, HTTPS everywhere, and Private Tab Time Bomb.

Features and functionality within the new Cake Browser:

• Intuitive navigation: Patented swipe-based delivery of search results along with voice search, site follow, group search, and swipe-able collections.

• Privacy controls: Completely anonymized searching and browsing, passcode protection, and Private Tab Time Bomb which automatically closes all private tabs after the app has been closed for 3 minutes. The Cake Browser also offers HTTPS everywhere and Do Not Track functionality.

• Speed optimization and data consumption: Search results are automatically pre-loaded in the background, giving an instant view of content. Users can control the balance of preloading and data consumption so that the experience is optimized to their network and data plans. Now, with Mobile SpeedSense, Cake will detect if users are on a low-bandwidth connection, and optimize their experience accordingly.

• Tailored-search: Users select their favorite search engine (Google, Bing, Yahoo!, DuckDuckGo) and shopping platforms (including Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Target, and others) to create custom search experiences that are tailored to their preferences.

• Adblocking: Cake’s proprietary adblocking technology filters ads, popups, and tracking pixels to create an anonymous browsing experience and get users more quickly to the content they want.

• Dark mode: Customizable color schemes to adjust between daytime and nighttime browsing.

• Custom icon: The appearance of the app icon can be changed to match each individual’s personality and style.

To date, Cake has been downloaded over 1.5 million times and has clocked millions of searches and over 100 million swipes. As of October 2019, Cake Browser has 4.7/5 star rating in the iOS App Store.