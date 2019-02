CaaB White-label Public Cloud Launches Worldwide

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

CaaB – Cloud as a Business – has launched its white-labeled, public-cloud infrastructure service worldwide, offering technology resellers, hosting companies, and managed service providers (MSP) access to 13 data centers across four continents – North America, Asia, Europe, and Africa/Middle East – to deliver their own cloud solutions.

CaaB allows MSPs to instantly expand their business opportunities and bottom line with a customizable, white-labeled global cloud platform without any infrastructure investment. Partners get flexible, scalable cloud services they can custom tailor to each client’s needs, complementing any public cloud services already on offer, such as AWS, Azure, and GCP.

The self-branded solution from CaaB gives MSPs a clear competitive advantage when selling to medium and smaller, more budget-focused customers, who can expect to enjoy an average monthly cost reduction of 45% over the leading cloud suppliers.

Partners can offer their end user clients a broader range of cloud solutions with flexible virtual private server (VPS) resource options that grow and shrink based on exact customer requirements. Additionally, customers have a choice of both hourly rates or cost-protected monthly rates that include unlimited bandwidth, traffic, and disk IOPS allowing them to better budget monthly outlays and save significant amounts as they grow.

The entire system is structured to strengthen customer relationships, experiences, and retention. The MSPs can offer a high-performance cloud based on VMware Hypervisor, delivering top performing resources – any processor, any RAM, any storage. The user-friendly, back-end platform is simple to navigate, enabling customers the ability to activate and provision new virtual private servers within minutes, while managing current VPS hosting efficiently and automatically with full migration and billing support.

CaaB has been providing public cloud offerings since 2007 and currently delivers cloud solutions to more than 6,000 partners’ end customers.