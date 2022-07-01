CREST appoints Andy Woolhead as Global Head of Product

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

CREST, the international not-for-profit accreditation and certification body for the cyber security industry, has appointed Andy Woolhead as Global Head of Product, responsible for CREST’s certification and candidate assessment strategy. He joins CREST from his role as Business Development Director at SANS where he worked closely with the UK Government, MOD and law enforcement. Prior to that he served for 24 years in the Royal Navy as Head of Information Warfare, responsible for the development of Naval cyber doctrine.