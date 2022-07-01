Search
CREST appoints Andy Woolhead as Global Head of Product

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

CREST, the international not-for-profit accreditation and certification body for the cyber security industry, has appointed Andy Woolhead as Global Head of Product, responsible for CREST’s certification and candidate assessment strategy. He joins CREST from his role as Business Development Director at SANS where he worked closely with the UK Government, MOD and law enforcement. Prior to that he served for 24 years in the Royal Navy as Head of Information Warfare, responsible for the development of Naval cyber doctrine.

The majority of Woolhead’s career in the Royal Navy was spent at sea in a variety of roles, including navigation, anti-submarine warfare and command. His final role took him into cyber where he was responsible for helping to develop the uniformed cyber profession across the MOD in terms of training, culture, infrastructure and supporting operational capability. He joined SANS after leaving the Royal Navy in 2017 to pursue a career in cyber security.




