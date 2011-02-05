CREST International launches suite of technical cyber security qualifications and accreditations across Australasia

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

CREST International has established its Chapter in Australia and will be holding examinations across the region from next month. The move has come to offer increased consistency with its accreditations and certifications across the globe. Members in the Australasia region will now also have access to all CREST disciplines including penetration testing, threat intelligence, cyber security incident response and SOC accreditation.

Qualifications to be offered, which up until recently only included those covering penetration testing, will include those for cyber security incident response and intrusion analysis, threat intelligence, and simulated targeted attack and response.

CREST International and its members help to define and influence the strategy and professionalism of the technical information security industry. Through it, the buying community has the assurance that its member companies deliver the highest standard of advice, guidance and services using the highest skilled, knowledgeable and competent staff with its Certified, Registered and Practitioner level consultants the most sought after in the world.

CREST’s YouTube channel content has also been expanded to Australasia so people can see the benefits of becoming members of the CREST International community, the consistency of those benefits and that as an industry it is open and inclusive on a truly global scale when it comes to cyber security issues of any kind.

The first CRESTCon cyber and technical security event aimed at penetration testers, threat intelligence and incident response professionals will be held in Canberra on March 18th next year and will feature one stream of presentations throughout the day alongside networking.

CREST International’s range of examinations will be available in Australia in October and there is no requirement to be a CREST member company to book and sit one.