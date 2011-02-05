COSEC Standalone Access Control Solution
July 2018 by Marc Jacob
Security has become a major concern across the globe. Essentially, this requires restricting unauthorized people from reaching pre-defined areas while ensuring easy access for authorized people. Matrix COSEC Standalone Access Control solution is an ideal solution for SMB and SME units where door controllers are connected to a small panel over Ethernet. Moreover, it does not require any kind of software installation.
Standalone Access Control solution improves security, simplifies installation and enhances reliability required for an ideal access control. Thus, Admin can monitor devices, define policies and generate reports directly from the COSEC PANEL without installing any application software.
BENEFITS
Controls up to 255 Doors from a Single IP Panel
Advance Access Control Features with Capacity of 25,000 Users
Leverage IP Technology
Connect Existing Third Party Readers
PoE Door Controller for Powering Readers and Locks
Standalone Operation without Server
Scalable for Future Expansion
