Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Product Reviews

COSEC Standalone Access Control Solution

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Security has become a major concern across the globe. Essentially, this requires restricting unauthorized people from reaching pre-defined areas while ensuring easy access for authorized people. Matrix COSEC Standalone Access Control solution is an ideal solution for SMB and SME units where door controllers are connected to a small panel over Ethernet. Moreover, it does not require any kind of software installation.

Standalone Access Control solution improves security, simplifies installation and enhances reliability required for an ideal access control. Thus, Admin can monitor devices, define policies and generate reports directly from the COSEC PANEL without installing any application software.

BENEFITS
- Controls up to 255 Doors from a Single IP Panel
- Advance Access Control Features with Capacity of 25,000 Users
- Leverage IP Technology
- Connect Existing Third Party Readers
- PoE Door Controller for Powering Readers and Locks
- Standalone Operation without Server
- Scalable for Future Expansion




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 