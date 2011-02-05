COSEC DOOR FMX : Multispectral Fingerprint Door Controller

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

How it Works

The advanced multispectral technology of COSEC DOOR FMX reads surface and subsurface of a live fingerprint and gives very clear and strong image even if the surface layer is not available due to dirty finger, dry finger, oily finger, poor ridge image or other environment problems. As mentioned, it detects live fingerprint, which ensures access denial of trespassers with fake fingerprints. This unique identification process outperforms all other fingerprint sensors and provides robust, reliable and highly secured biometric information of the user.

Application

Due to its powerful fingerprint reading algorithm, COSEC DOOR FMX provides high end security and can work in extremely harsh environment where a user’s fingerprint is difficult to scan.

High Security

High security is essential at places where risk of intrusion is high. A few industries where COSEC DOOR FMX can prove useful:

• Defense

• Airport

• R&D

• Gems and Jewelry

• Banks