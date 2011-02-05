COSEC ARC 200 DC
October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON
Matrix COSEC ARC DC200 is a standalone Access Control IP panel based on “IP to Door” concept eliminating the need of age-old individual cable laying requirements between access panel to a reader or lock for access control applications. It supports two Matrix RFID or fingerprint readers on RS-485 or third party readers on Wiegand interface for entry or exit. SSL based secure communication between controller and server makes it ideal for critical or simple access control applications for any organisation.
Key Features:
2-Door Controller
Mobile based Access
Wi-Fi or PoE+ IT Infrastructures
New age Bluetooth based Credentials
Compact and Easy to Install
Multiple Mounting Options
Auto Push Event Data
50,000 Users and 5,00,000 Event Storage Capacity
Access Control and Auxiliary Devices Interfaces
Innovative Design
Power to Lock
3rd Party Readers Support
