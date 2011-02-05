Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Product Reviews

COSEC ARC 200 DC

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Matrix COSEC ARC DC200 is a standalone Access Control IP panel based on “IP to Door” concept eliminating the need of age-old individual cable laying requirements between access panel to a reader or lock for access control applications. It supports two Matrix RFID or fingerprint readers on RS-485 or third party readers on Wiegand interface for entry or exit. SSL based secure communication between controller and server makes it ideal for critical or simple access control applications for any organisation.

Key Features:
- 2-Door Controller
- Mobile based Access
- Wi-Fi or PoE+ IT Infrastructures
- New age Bluetooth based Credentials
- Compact and Easy to Install
- Multiple Mounting Options
- Auto Push Event Data
- 50,000 Users and 5,00,000 Event Storage Capacity
- Access Control and Auxiliary Devices Interfaces
- Innovative Design
- Power to Lock
- 3rd Party Readers Support




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 