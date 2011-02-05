COSEC ARC 200 DC

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Matrix COSEC ARC DC200 is a standalone Access Control IP panel based on “IP to Door” concept eliminating the need of age-old individual cable laying requirements between access panel to a reader or lock for access control applications. It supports two Matrix RFID or fingerprint readers on RS-485 or third party readers on Wiegand interface for entry or exit. SSL based secure communication between controller and server makes it ideal for critical or simple access control applications for any organisation.