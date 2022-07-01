COMMENT: NHS Phishing emails

May 2022 by Chris Vaughan, AVP - Technical Account Management - EMEA, Tanium

As a new phishing campaign targeting the NHS is uncovered, Chris Vaughan, AVP - Technical Account Management – EMEA at Tanium comments on how important in making sure that cyber security defences are stronger than ever.

“The newly discovered phishing campaign targeting the NHS is a timely reminder to all organisations, both in the public and private sector, that they need to cover both the technology and human aspects of cybersecurity to develop an adequate level of protection.

Attacks launched by insiders are particularly dangerous because emails are sent from a source that appears trustworthy, so recipients would have to look very closely to notice something wasn’t right. Research shows that 90% of cybersecurity breaches are still caused by human errors like clicking on a malicious link on an email, demonstrating why employee training remains an essential element of preventing phishing attacks like this.

Similarly, when attacks this long and sophisticated occur, it’s vital that IT teams have extensive visibility of their IT estate and over all devices. This is especially true when it comes to identifying what parts of the organisation’s IT system have been exposed in order to prevent further damage. Gaining this visibility will also provide a clear picture of what sensitive data might have been accessed which is important for several reasons, including compliance.”