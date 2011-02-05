CNL Software Announce Technology Partnership with Cepton LiDAR at the GSX

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

CNL Software is pleased to announce a technology partnership with Cepton Technologies, a developer of industry-leading 3D sensing solutions, at the GSX in Chicago. The partnership will drive the automation of threat detection, tracking and escalation in real time using the latest PSIM, LiDAR and video assessment technologies.

Cepton Technologies’ Helius™ system is a smart lidar network utilizing edge computing to provide real-time detection, tracking and classification. It can seamlessly track an object from sensor to sensor, providing 3D data on location, dimensions, and velocity, while maintaining the same identification of the object. By connecting multiple laser-powered sensors, it offers comprehensive coverage of a given area as well as high resolution imaging of objects. Sensors can be clustered as needed but act as one to maximize the simplicity of use and integration. With the in-built software in the hardware unit, Helius is browser-based and can launch on computers and mobile devices for instant monitoring and configuration, without installations of additional software. Furthermore, being edge-based, Helius processes data locally and outputs low-bandwidth data to the central server.