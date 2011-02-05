CLX Announce IoT Connectivity Partnership with Advent Controls

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

This partnership demonstrates how the CLX IoT Connectivity solution can be implemented in the fire and security industry to bring reliable, cost-effective and ’always connected’ alarm and detection systems without depending on expensive fixed lines or un-reliable pre-pay consumer SIM cards.

CLX has been working with Advent Controls, a UK based GSM security equipment manufacturer, since January 2018. Advent uses the CLX IoT SIM to add cellular connectivity to their GSM Dialler and Intercom solutions, aiming to ’future proof’ their installations as PSTN and ISDN networks continue to be phased out in favor of cellular-based solutions which can offer a more reliable fall back.