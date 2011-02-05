Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

CLX Announce IoT Connectivity Partnership with Advent Controls

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Global CPaaS provider CLX Communications AB has announced their partnership with Advent Controls.

This partnership demonstrates how the CLX IoT Connectivity solution can be implemented in the fire and security industry to bring reliable, cost-effective and ’always connected’ alarm and detection systems without depending on expensive fixed lines or un-reliable pre-pay consumer SIM cards.

CLX has been working with Advent Controls, a UK based GSM security equipment manufacturer, since January 2018. Advent uses the CLX IoT SIM to add cellular connectivity to their GSM Dialler and Intercom solutions, aiming to ’future proof’ their installations as PSTN and ISDN networks continue to be phased out in favor of cellular-based solutions which can offer a more reliable fall back.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 