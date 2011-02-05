CDC ARKHINEO becomes the sole French electronic archiving operator compliant with SOC, ISO 27001, NF461 and eIDAS standards

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

CDC ARKHINEO has reached another key milestone in the field of digital qualified trust services by obtaining international SOC 2 and SOC 3 (type 2) reports. CDC ARKHINEO is now the first and only certified third party archiver in France to comply with ISO 27001, NF461, eIDAS and now SOC standards.

Service Organization Controls (SOC) reports are the reference framework established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the body governing statutory auditors in the US. They are required by American financial companies and also by companies of all nationalities listed in the US or involved in business activities requiring authorisation by the US administration (FDA, etc.). SOC 1, SOC 2 and SOC 3 reports attest to the efficiency of control measures provided by qualified trust services providers, such as CDC ARKHINEO, and cover the major principles of reliability, via a series of independent audits carried out by authorised AICPA registered firms, including security, confidentiality, integrity, availability and data protection. They are based on an assessment of key components including technical infrastructure, software, team/organisation, procedures and data.