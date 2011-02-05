CAST Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Application Modernization

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

CAST announced a new arrangement with Google Cloud to help accelerate the migration and application modernization programs of customers worldwide, complementing the Google capabilities already available through the Google Cloud Application Modernization Program (CAMP).

CAST products provide insights into the inner workings and structural condition of custom-built applications, essential for speeding up and de-risking their migration and modernization to cloud:

CAST Highlight can analyze hundreds of applications in a week to pinpoint what needs to change in the source code, the effort required, the best-suited Google Cloud services to use, and the best migration path to take.

CAST Imaging then automatically reverse engineers the actual architecture of a given application into interactive application maps to help architects and developers navigate key modernization steps, such as re-platforming, re-architecting, framework or database replacement, breaking monoliths into services.

Once in the cloud, continuous use of CAST ensures the applications remain agile, safe, and resilient.

Hundreds of enterprises and leading system integrators, such as Accenture, BAH, CGI, DXC, IBM Services, Infosys, LTI, Wipro, already use CAST products to enable safer and faster migration to cloud.