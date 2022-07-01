C&ESAR 2022: share your experience and submit your contributions on the topic ‘How to ensure trust in a decentralized world?’ The program committee of this cybersecurity conference is launching a call for papers until Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Every year since 1997, the French Ministry of Defense organizes a cybersecurity conference, called C&ESAR ( https://2022.cesar-conference.org ). This conference is now one of the main events of the European Cyber Week (ECW, https://www.european-cyber-week.eu ) organized every fall in Rennes, Brittany, France.

The goal of C&ESAR is to bring together governmental, industrial, and academic stakeholders interested in cybersecurity. This event, both educational and scientific, gathers experts, researchers, practitioners and decision-makers. This inter-disciplinary approach allows operational practitioners to learn about and anticipate future technological inflection points, and for industry and academia to confront research and product development to operational realities. Every year, C&ESAR explores a different topic within the field of cybersecurity.

This year’s topic is: Ensuring Trust in a Decentralized World. This year’s topic is subtitled: Control and Audit of Interactions in a Decentralized System. The full call for papers is available on a web page dedicated to the call (https://2022.cesar-conference.org/c...).

C&ESAR solicits submissions presenting clear surveys, innovative solutions, or insightful experience reports dealing with the problem of confidence from a security point of view in the transactions going on in a decentralized system. How can one trust, especially through control and audit, in the legitimacy of interactions in the context of remote work, hybrid cloud, and other decentralization concepts? The scope covers technical issues as well as legal issues.

Among the main keywords are: Zero Trust, IAM, Work-from-Home, Hybrid Multi-Cloud, International Law

Submission process

The submission is done in 3 steps: a statement of intent is first submitted; then a proposal (a detailed plan of 3 to 6 pages, or directly the final version of 8 to 16 pages) is submitted; the program committee preselects papers; shortlisted authors submit a final version (which passes a final selection round with a very high selection rate).

Important dates:

Declaration of intent: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Proposal (long summary of 3 to 6 pages): Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Final version (8 to 16 pages): Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Site where to declare your intention and submit: https://easychair.org/conferences/?...