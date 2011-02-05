British Gas Goes Live With Vlocity Energy & Utilities Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation of Business Processes, and to Deliver Superior Customer Experiences

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Initial Results Highlight Significant Improvements in End-to-End Process Times — Quotes That Previously Took Three Days Now Delivered in Under Three Minutes

Vlocity, Inc., a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, and British Gas (part of Centrica), the largest energy and home services provider in the United Kingdom, today announced that the two companies have successfully implemented Vlocity Energy & Utilities Cloud, built on Salesforce, for the British Gas Industrial & Commercial (I&C) business division. This implementation boosts digital transformation initiatives across British Gas’ sales, marketing and customer care organisations.

British Gas made the strategic decision to upgrade its operating model to offer highly personalised energy solutions that combine commodity and non-commodity products. As part of a digital transformation, leveraging Vlocity, British Gas is making unified customer experiences possible through greater business agility, resulting in faster time to value. Because Vlocity Energy & Utilities Cloud is fast and efficient, with guided selling processes that expedite the experience in as few steps as possible without coding, initial results highlight significant improvements in end-to-end process times. Quotations that previously took three days can now be delivered in less than three minutes.

Vlocity Energy & Utilities Cloud, built on the Salesforce Platform, features applications and capabilities that extend the power of Salesforce including: an extensive utility industry process library; an advanced product catalog; offers and promotions; Configure Price Quote (CPQ); pricing, proposal and contract management; and market switching and fulfillment.