Brighter AI Secures Millions in Funding from eCAPITAL and G+D Ventures

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Brighter AI Technologies is a Berlin-based deep-tech startup founded in 2017 and voted Hottest European Startup by NVIDIA in 2018. Brighter AI works to overcome limitations in human and computer vision with artificial intelligence. For example, the startup has developed a process that anonymizes personal traits such as faces, but preserves camera data for analytics and machine learning approaches. With its innovative anonymization approach using deep neural networks, they have solved the ’data privacy vs. analytics dilemma’ for more than 1.1 billion public cameras.

With its Deep Natural Anonymization technology, Brighter AI enables customers in the automotive, retail, public transport and public security sectors to comply with regulations, such as the GDPR in Europe or the CCPA in California, protect people’s privacy and at the same time enable valuable analytics functions based on the anonymized data.

Brighter AI will use the investment to boost its growth by accelerating the product development through expanding the technical team with senior hires and further building the sales & marketing and partner organization.

In 2022, 7 exabytes of video data will be transmitted by vehicles and public cameras per hour, providing infinite data points - crucial for an autonomous infrastructure, insight-driven services and new businesses. Through its unique ’Deep Natural Anonymization’ (DNA) technology Brighter AI empowers companies to use publicly-recorded camera data for analytics & AI while being compliant with data privacy regulations worldwide.