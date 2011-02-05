Bridgeway secures new ISO27001 and ISO9001 certification

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Bridgeway has become ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 9001:2015 certified for the delivery of professional services, support and management of cloud hosted and on-premise systems for the management of security solutions.

ISO 27001 was developed to “provide a model for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining and improving an information security management system.” It is a platform/technology neutral framework, designed around how organisations manage IT risks and systems. ISO 9001 is the international standard for quality management systems across all industries that ensures Quality Management Systems are adopted and work to improve the business.

Bridgeway’s managed service Bridge Host delivers an ISO 27001 – certified platform and Bridgeway’s Bridge Manage service now has ISO 9001 quality assurance management. Our Bridge Host, Bridge Manage and our deployment services therefore come with the highest level of assurance and standards. We believe Bridgeway are unique in being able to install and deliver managed services to these levels.

To achieve ISO 27001 compliance the following seven areas were examined: the context of an organisation, leadership, planning, support, operational planning and processes, evaluation process and improvements. The certification confirms that Bridgeway adheres to its own policies, objectives and procedures and its ISMS conforms to all the requirements of the normative ISMS standard ISO 27001.

Bridgeway has undertaken these certifications to continually improve our services, enhance our performances and improve our customer implementations while giving every customer assurance they have selected the right partner.