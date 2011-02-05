Search
Brazilian Network Information Centre Selects NETSCOUT

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. announced that the Brazilian Network Information Centre – NIC.br, an organization that implements the projects designed by the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee – CGI.br, has selected Arbor DDoS solutions to strengthen its Network Operations Center defense capabilities to protect its infrastructure against service disrupting Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.

In 2017, Brazil was the fifth most frequently targeted country by DDoS attackers. This led NIC.br to take proactive measures to enhance their detection and mitigation capabilities to ensure availability of their network resources.

NETSCOUT Arbor SP provides comprehensive network visibility and reporting capabilities to help NIC.br detect and understand availability threats, and improve traffic engineering, peering relationships and service performance. A vital component of the Arbor DDoS solution, Arbor TMS, supports a mitigation architecture called diversion/reinjection. Arbor TMS removes only the malicious traffic and forwards the legitimate traffic to its intended destination. This is highly advantageous for service providers, large enterprises and large hosting/cloud providers because it enables a single, centrally located Arbor TMS to protect multiple links and multiple data centers. The result is more efficient use of mitigation capacity and fully non-intrusive security.




