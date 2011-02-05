Boden Type Data Center project wins prestigious DCD Award

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Many say DCD’s Annual Global Awards Ceremony is the Oscars of the data center industry. Several hundred participants gathered from all over the world in London last week to see who this year’s winners are. The Boden Type DC project, funded by the EU’s Horizon 2020 programme came first in the Non-profit category competing with other ambitious ideas. This award is about recognizing the great initiatives to educate and influence the data center sector that NGOs, professional bodies and academia put together.

The judges rewarded the project’s truly remarkable results of the sustainable, ultra efficient, ultra low cost data center that has been built in Boden, Sweden having used highly innovative engineering principles. The first installation of the Boden Type DC concept started operations in early 2019 and has been operating with record breaking efficiencies ever since. Consortium members H1 Systems, Fraunhofer IOSB, RISE, EcoCooling and Boden Business Agency all hope to see the technologies used spread in the industry in many types of data center installations in the near future.

The project is looking to elaborate further on key findings next year.