Blumira Offers Industry’s Free Cloud SIEM With Integrated Detection and Response for SMBs

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Blumira announced the availability of the industry’s free, self-service cloud security information and event management (SIEM) for Microsoft 365. Blumira also launched three new paid versions: Microsoft 365, Cloud, and Advanced.

According to Gartner, security and risk management leaders increasingly need SIEM solutions with detection, response, and reporting capabilities. Yet, traditional SIEMs often lack effective detection and response capabilities and are too complex, costly, and time-consuming to set up, especially for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

To address these problems, Blumira’s all-in-one cloud SIEM with integrated detection and response enables organizations of all sizes to achieve the fastest time to security in the industry – without the high costs and adoption challenges associated with traditional SIEMs. Blumira’s platform can be fully deployed in minutes without any additional infrastructure using Cloud Connectors to achieve log collection, detection and response in one easy-to-use solution.

Organizations no longer have to struggle with data volume ingestion limits or hidden charges that hinder security outcomes. With Blumira’s Free edition, IT teams gain security monitoring for Microsoft 365 with unlimited users and data. They also get access to easy-to-use detection and response, basic reporting and ongoing, automated detection rule updates. Customers can easily sign up for Blumira’s free SIEM without a credit card or sales conversation.

To identify real attack patterns and surface meaningful findings, Blumira’s behavior-based detections track malicious activity related to users, email forwarding, password changes, anomalous access attempts, and more. Blumira provides SMBs with the benefit of offloading security management, adding and tuning new detections to reduce noisy alerts, and providing meaningful insights to help teams take quick action to mitigate threats.

Paid Editions Unlock Greater Support, Visibility and Coverage

All Free users can upgrade in-product to paid editions to unlock access to Blumira’s 24/7 security operations (SecOps) team support for urgent priority issues, as well as onboarding and guided response. Upgrade to Advanced for ongoing security consultations with a technical account manager, network attack surface assessment and much more.

Blumira’s three paid editions offer:

Microsoft 365 - 30 days of data retention; advanced reports allow for custom, scheduled reports sent out periodically

Cloud - Expanded cloud coverage for Microsoft 365, Duo Security and SentinelOne; and one year of data retention to meet compliance and cybersecurity regulations

Advanced - Full coverage for cloud and on-premises environments, including Windows and firewalls; honeypots to detect lateral movement, active threats and curious insiders in your network; automated response to block threats immediately

In addition to all paid editions, Blumira offers a free NFR (not for resale) license for all managed service providers (MSPs) to use its Advanced edition. Blumira’s Free edition is also available to MSPs to enable them to secure their SMB client base and make security more accessible to organizations of all sizes. For more information on Blumira’s MSP program, please visit www.blumira.com/msp.

Blumira’s Free edition is available for unlimited users and data, no additional licenses required.