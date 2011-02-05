Blueliv secures €4 million Series A funding, strengthens leadership team to accelerate global expansion

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Blueliv announced it has raised €4 million in Series A funding, made a senior appointment and relocated its Barcelona headquarters to help capitalize on growing customer demand worldwide. Joining existing investors Telefónica and Kibo Ventures, the Vento-led investment will be used in part to accelerate Blueliv’s international growth and develop its new channel-exclusive strategy. The funding milestone will further strengthen Blueliv’s dynamic cyberthreat intelligence proposition with new IoT/OT products, helping organizations reduce their risk and accelerate decision-making.

The new investments, new appointment and new headquarters are helping Blueliv develop its own business whilst continuing to contribute to the thriving tech and innovation scene in Barcelona.

The company has also appointed Andy Chandler to the new post of Senior Vice President, tasked with expanding and leading commercial team’s activities. His twenty-five years’ in the technology sector will help drive Blueliv’s rapidly growing international business.

Blueliv is specialize a new wave of proactive, real-time threat monitoring that protects organizations from the outside in, radically reducing attack success rates and improving incident response performance through fresh, actionable intelligence. The in-house team is bolstered by the Blueliv Threat Exchange Network, a global community of thousands of security experts united in the fight against cybercrime.