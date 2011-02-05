Blueliv receives double honors at Computing Security Excellence Awards

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Blueliv announces two significant award wins at the Computing.co.uk Security Excellence Awards: the Enterprise Security and Enterprise Threat Detection categories for 2018. The independent panel of judges highlighted Blueliv’s collaborative approach to cybersecurity, developing new models to encourage more companies to work together. A Blueliv delegation was delighted to receive the recognition in person at a gala dinner in central London.

Blueliv innovations in cyberthreat detection and enterprise security models have impressed this year. These two category wins follow a marquee award for Threat Intelligence Company of the Year 2018 from Cybersecurity Breakthrough.

Blueliv believes that the fight against cybercrime is a collaborative effort, working together with customers and partners to configure modular threat intelligence solutions adapted to their needs, all backed up by a world-class analyst team. Threat Compass, its flagship enterprise solution, has the broadest threat collection capability on the market, processing, enriching and delivering targeted, accurate and actionable threat intelligence in real-time.

This collaborative approach has boosted Blueliv’s Strategic Partnership Program engaging VARs, MSSPs and Distributors around the world, and the Threat Exchange Network, a growing, free community of cybersecurity professionals, academics and law enforcement agents sharing intelligence.