Blockchain hackers netted nearly $1.3 billion in Q1 2022

April 2022 by Atlas VPN

According to the recent findings by the Atlas VPN team, blockchain hackers netted nearly $1.3 billion in 78 hack events throughout Q1 2022. In addition, hacks on Ethereum and Solana’s ecosystems attributed to over $1 billion in losses alone during this quarter.

The report shows that:

The Ethereum ecosystem lost nearly $636 million to attackers in 18 hack events throughout Q1 2022.

The Solana ecosystem suffered 5 hack events and lost $397 million in 2022 Q1.

Cybercriminals hacked projects in the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem 14 times, accumulating nearly $100 million in losses.

NFTs were the top target among cybercriminals with 20 hacks and nearly $49 million in losses.

Blockchain-related hack events have reached an all-time high of 78 in Q1 2022.

The first part of the report covers money losses to blockchain-related hack events in Q1 2022.

The second part of the report goes over the number of blockchain-related hack events of the past 5 years in the first quarter.