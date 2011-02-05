Blancco Technology Group Announces Partnership Agreement with SHI International

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Blancco Technology Group announced it has signed a new channel partner agreement with SHI International Corp., a global IT solutions provider for Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector and Academic customers. Furthermore, SHI selected Blancco’s software and hardware solutions to feature at its Customer Innovation Center (CIC), an 8,000-square-foot testing facility located at SHI’s global headquarters in Somerset, NJ. The CIC enables SHI clients to view and test cutting-edge IT solutions and emerging technologies. The relationship is launching in the U.S. first with plans to expand to other regions in the future.

Blancco’s Erasure-as-a-Service offering enables channel partners, including distributors, VARs, MSPs and MSSPs, to add secure, auditable data erasure to their product suites. With the increasing scrutiny around data privacy in light of the GDPR, along with upcoming legislation in the U.S., such as the California Consumer Privacy Act, enterprises are coming to grips with new legislation requirements and tightening company policies related to data privacy and security.

Blancco’s growing list of strategically aligned partners includes Ingram Micro, Fujitsu, and Techchef, along with more than 100 active regional partners, such as H3 Secure, Bayside Solutions, and Softchoice.