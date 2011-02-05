Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Björn-Erik Karlsson nominated to lead cybersecurity company Nixu’s growth in Sweden Nixu Corporation

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Björn-Erik Karlsson nominated to lead cybersecurity company Nixu’s growth in Sweden European cybersecurity company Nixu has increased significantly its foothold in Sweden. It has gained the market position as one of the largest cybersecurity companies in Sweden since 2016 as the result of Nixu joining forces with three Swedish cybersecurity companies: Europoint Networking AB, Safeside Solutions AB and Bitsec AB.

In order to further support Nixu’s future growth in the Swedish cybersecurity market and to redeem the position as the go-to partner of holistic cybersecurity services for the Swedish enterprises, Björn-Erik Karlsson has been appointed to lead the Swedish team as Head of Sweden Market.

Björn-Erik is a senior leader with substantial expertise in the IT industry and leading large professional organizations. He has extensive experience in leading growth companies successfully while optimizing efficiency and securing strong deliveries during times of change and through challenging initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions. Before joining Nixu, Björn-Erik has recently worked at companies like Atea and Bisnode.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 