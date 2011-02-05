Bittium launches Multicontainer feature for the secure Bittium Tough Mobile™ smartphone

March 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

With the secure workspaces, users can safely and easily handle confidential data of even multiple different organizations, as well as their personal data and applications, with the same Bittium Tough Mobile smartphone. Connections, services and applications for each workspace are running and online simultaneously and accessible from the home screen of the phone. Users can easily switch between the different workspaces by swiping sideways from the home screen.

The Multicontainer feature enables up to five secure container workspaces that are completely isolated from each other and the user’s personal data and applications. From each individual workspace there is a secure connection to the data and background services of the organization connected to the workspace. Connections from the workspaces to the data of different organizations are secured with the Bittium Secure Suite™ device management and encryption software product. With the software, the organization connected to the workspace can for example also define what applications are allowed to be used in the secure workspace to prevent downloading of applications that include malware.