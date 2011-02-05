Bittium exhibits Confidential level Bittium Tough Mobile™

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Bittium exhibits secure Bittium Tough Mobile™ smartphone and related Bittium Secure Suite™ back-end system at NATO’s largest cyber security conference, NATO Information Assurance Symposium (NIAS), in Mons, Belgium on October 16-18, 2018. Bittium Tough Mobile and Bittium Secure Suite together form the first smartphone based solution in the world that has been approved for processing material classified as Confidential (NCSA-FI).

The Confidential level Bittium Tough Mobile makes it possible for the user to call and message both in personal use and in professional use, where high-level of information security is required, without the need to have two separate devices. This is enabled by Bittium Tough Mobile’s unique dual-boot functionality, which means that the device has two completely separate operating modes: public and confidential. Bittium Secure Suite back-end system enables efficient use of Bittium Tough Mobile’s information security features, reliable remote device management of the smartphone, and securing the network connections used by the device.

Bittium will also have a speaker slot at the event. During the “Smartphones in classified environments” workshop session Mr. Markku Korkiakoski, Director, Cyber Security, and Mr. Jarno Majava, Director, Sales, will discuss how the information security of smartphones is integrated both in the device and its software, and how smartphones should be integrated to an organization’s whole IT infrastructure.