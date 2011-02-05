Bittium Launches New Bittium Tough Mobile™ 2 Smartphone

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Bittium launches the secure Bittium Tough Mobile™ 2 smartphone. The core of the information security of the new Bittium Tough Mobile 2 is its multilayered security structure, which is based on the hardened Android™ 9 Pie operating system, unique hardware solutions, and the information security features and software integrated in the source code. The multilayered information security ensures that both the data stored in the device and data transfer are protected as effectively as possible.

The unique information security built within the smartphone includes several encryption-, authentication- and key management-related features, boot and runtime security checks, tamper-proof information security platform as well as a privacy mode. With the privacy switch it is possible to disable microphones, camera and Bluetooth, and the accuracy of sensors is reduced with the touch of a button. Bittium Tough Mobile 2 is compatible with the Bittium Secure Suite™ software product, which enables remote management of the phones and encrypted data transfer, for example.

Bittium Tough Mobile 2 is fully designed and manufactured in Finland and Bittium ensures supervised and secure manufacturing and supply of the smartphones to the customers. Also, the component and software solutions of the phone can be audited for use by authorities. Bittium Tough Mobile 2, together with the Bittium Secure Suite device management and encryption software product, can be certified for the secure use of different national government officials. As it is a smartphone that has been designed for use by authorities, it has a significantly longer availability and lifespan and better availability of security updates compared to conventional smartphones.

In addition to the top-level information security features, Bittium Tough Mobile 2 is easy to use and suitable for both professional and personal use. The phone supports use of several isolated and secure workspaces. When using the workspaces, users can securely and easily handle confidential data of even multiple different organizations, as well as their personal data and social media applications, within the same Bittium Tough Mobile 2 smartphone.