June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Bitdefender announced the appointment of Tarek Kuzbari as Regional Director for the Middle East. The move is part of Bitdefender’s strategy to expand its enterprise business in the region by capitalizing on the growing market for network traffic analytics (NTA) solutions.

The increase in sophistication and surface of attacks, coupled with the billions of IoT devices joining the network, mandates that security experts deploy solutions that guarantee full network visibility for both North-South and East-West traffic. This has been the driver behind the demand for NTA solutions in the region—with these security solutions, security analysts can now, not only detect and investigate on the endpoint level with Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) & Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), but they can also detect threats for all entities, managed or unmanaged, for encrypted or un-encrypted network traffic.

Using a combination of machine learning and behavior analytics with insights from Bitdefender cloud threat intelligence, NTSA is a plug-and-play, out-of-band solution, with flexible deployment options, that focuses on traffic meta-data and enables analysis over longer periods of time to accurately detect the most sophisticated malware and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) with high fidelity. Combined with Bitdefender GravityZone, organizations can quickly remediate security breaches.

Assuming responsibility for Bitdefender’s operations in the region, Tarek will focus on growing Bitdefender’s enterprise sales, particularly in the government, finance, telco, manufacturing and healthcare sectors. With a 100% channel driven go-to-market strategy in the Middle East, Tarek will also focus on expanding Bitdefender’s channel ecosystem and will work closely with the channel team to rollout several enhancements―specifically around enablement, deal protection and margin growth—to the partner program, over the next 12-18 months.