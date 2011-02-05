BitSight® Announces Enterprise Analytics™

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

BitSight announced BitSight Enterprise Analytics, the latest Security Performance Management solution available on the BitSight platform. BitSight Enterprise Analytics helps security and risk leaders quickly gain insight into the impact of risk introduced at the organisational group level – from subsidiaries to business units and departments – enabling them to identify the areas of highest risk concentration within their organisations. The solution provides visibility into which groups have the biggest impact on their organisations’ overall cyber risk posture and helps identify areas for security performance improvement.

Large enterprises often consist of dozens to upwards of hundreds of distinct organisational groups including departments, business units, subsidiaries, centres, offices and more – and in some cases, located in disparate geolocations. Each of these groups has a unique structure, function and points of digital exposure, and consequently, a unique cyber risk level. This has historically made it difficult for security and risk leaders to pinpoint where exactly the greatest cyber risk exists across the entire organisation.

BitSight Enterprise Analytics takes the guesswork out of identifying risk concentration throughout and enhances security performance across distributed enterprise groups. The solution helps security and risk leaders simplify security programme monitoring, management and reporting by aligning risk management and communication with the existing business structure.

With BitSight Enterprise Analytics, businesses can access real-time, meaningful and objective data and metrics on organisational group-specific security performance across several categories of vulnerabilities and cyber incidents. Armed with this visibility, security and risk leaders can:

1. Quickly Discover Group-Based Performance Deficiencies: BitSight Enterprise Analytics helps organisations uncover the factors within each enterprise group that most significantly impact the organisation’s overall security performance.

2. More Effectively Allocate Security Resources: BitSight Enterprise Analytics allows an organisation to accurately distribute resources and prioritise initiatives that are in line with the company’s risk appetite and policy thresholds for the greatest impact on security performance improvement.

3. Create Focused Improvement Plans: When used alongside BitSight’s security performance projection and improvement model tool, BitSight Forecasting™, BitSight Enterprise Analytics helps businesses create improvement plans by enterprise group for the greatest impact.

4. Report More Impactfully to the Board: With BitSight Enterprise Analytics, security and risk leaders can measure and manage the security performance of their corporate structure and confidently report to senior executives and the board.