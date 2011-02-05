BitDam Defends Graham’s The Family Dairy Against Malware

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

BitDam, provider of cybersecurity solutions that protect enterprise communications from advanced threats hidden in files and links, today announced its BitDam Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) solution is now rolled-out at Graham’s The Family Dairy, Scotland’s largest independent dairy, in an effort to cost-effectively enhance the company’s cyber security posture covering both O365 email and OneDrive.

In phishing attacks, hackers can exploit employee credentials and send malware from their mailboxes. Graham’s engaged with BitDam in an effort to enhance the security of the organization’s collaboration platforms including O365 email and OneDrive. After a short trial period, BitDam was installed as an advanced security layer on top of the other security platforms that Grahams already had in place.

“We have been evaluating ways to reinforce our cyber security posture for some time. We knew our collaboration platforms were providing the entry points for malware, ransomware and phishing scams and we wanted to shore up those weak spots,” said Daniel Baird, Group Head of IT, Graham’s The Family Dairy. “We were drawn to BitDam’s unique approach, as it differed from other solutions we investigated that are heuristic-based.”

BitDam’s cloud-based solution proactively detects and blocks known and unknown content-borne attacks, pre-delivery. Its unique attack-agnostic technology increases detection rates by up to ten times compared with other solutions in the market. It integrates with leading email platforms including Microsoft Office 365, Google G-Suite and all web-based emails and cloud drives.

“We are glad to have Graham’s, which is known for taking a proactive approach in IT management, as a customer. Graham’s knew all too well that email gateway solutions detect known malware, but unknown threats still gets through. BitDam does the heavy lifting, blocking attacks- even the first time they are seen in the wild,” said Liron Barak, CEO and Co-founder, BitDam. “We are so pleased to be defending the cyber security of Scotland’s largest independent dairy celebrating its 80th year in business.”

About Graham’s The Family Dairy

From their family farm in the heart of Scotland, the award-winning business has grown through three generations of dairy farmers to become one of Scotland’s greatest food and drink successes, since setting up in Bridge of Allan in 1939. This year the family are celebrating their 80th birthday.

Graham’s The Family Dairy is Scotland’s largest independent dairy producing an award winning range of milk, butter, cream, ice cream, sour cream, cottage cheese, quark, Protein 22, Skyr and cheddar cheese as well as Graham’s Organic range, Graham’s Gold Jersey range and Goodness range.

Graham’s products are available the length and breadth of the country via more than 6,000 customers from independent retailers to hotels and restaurants as well as all the major supermarkets in Scotland, and some south of the border.

Graham’s was named number 1 Scottish dairy and food brand, and number 2 Scottish brand overall in the 2017, 2018 and 2019Kantar WorldView Panel Research. This year, the brand also retained its 2015 title of number 1 dairy brand in Scotland.