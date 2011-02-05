Biometric company launches innovative access control device

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

BioSec Group Ltd. has added a new device to its revolutionary “Triple” product line, which offers modular biometric terminals for indoor environments. Called BS Triple 1+, BioSec’s latest device combines palm vein recognition with an RFID reader, ensuring 1:n and 1:1 authentication options based on the customer’s requests (e.g. employees use biometrics, visitors RFID card).

As the name suggests, the new device is closely connected to the company’s recently launched BS Triple 1 terminal, which is used for biometric authentication in the BS Triple 1+ device. Thanks to the BS Triple 1’s unique modular design, clients can choose among three options to install the biometric module, including touchless, finger rest and full hand rest versions. Combined with an RFID reader within one sophisticated device, customers can enjoy the highest security level and the greatest flexibility when it comes to access control.

BS Triple 1+ will be available for BioSec’s BS GateKeeper physical access control system, as an addition to the company’s “Triple” line-up. This latest device also has some features in common with the previous terminals, including 1 second authentication time even in 1:n identification, ensuring simple, secure and convenient access control.