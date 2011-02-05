BioSec reveals 3 in 1 biometric device

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Biometric security company, BioSec Group Ltd. has revealed a new product line for indoor environments, debuting with an innovative terminal to revolutionise biometric access control based on palm vein recognition. Called BS Triple 1, the new device will be available for BioSec’s BS GateKeeper solution, which ensures secure physical access control. The BS Triple 1 terminal combines high security, ease of use and convenience with a sophisticated look within one modular device.

Thanks to its unique modular design, customers can choose among three options to install BS Triple 1, from touchless to full hand rest versions. BioSec Group CEO, Péter Györgydeák said that the new terminal is a response to the clients’ requests from the last 10 years. “We saw that customers need a flexible reader terminal, which provides highest security but is also nice to look at. In general, biometric readers either look good with technical compromises or appear industrial with all functionality.

Nevertheless, the positive user experience is defined by how easy it is to use a terminal not by the security level.” BioSec took its job seriously to answer customer requests, developing a 3 in 1 biometric device, which perfectly adapts to even the most diversified needs without technical compromises. By using BS Triple 1, clients can change their access control device at any time from contactless to full hand rest version, by simply adding or removing parts of the terminal, without the need for involving an expert.

The new device will be available in BioSec’s portfolio from August. Despite the different appearance and field of use, the new terminal shares some common features with the company’s BS 100 outdoor device, including 1 second authentication time even in 1:n identification. Whether it is used contactless, equipped with finger rest or full hand rest, one thing is sure – BS Triple 1 provides the highest security level with the wave of the hand.