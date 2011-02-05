BioSec develops biometric voting solution

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

With the development of BS PalmVote, BioSec opens door to a new market, aiming to bring the highest security level, ease of use and convenience to electoral processes. The BS PalmVote replaces traditional identifiers with one of the most advanced biometric technologies, palm vein recognition, where the user only needs his/her hand for secure voting. By using the BioSec system, the misuse of personal identity with stolen, shared or lost identifiers can be eliminated, ensuring fraud-free voting processes with the wave of the hand. The good news is that the BS PalmVote can be easily integrated into existing voting systems, providing simple, secure, convenient and reliable voting procedures. As a result, the BioSec system is an ideal solution for any organisations, where elections are held, including parliaments, federations, company board of directors and national elections, just to name a few.

Even customers have to wait until 2019 Q1 for BioSec’s biometric voting solution, it seems that it is worth waiting for. According to the company statement, the BS PalmVote has some common features with BioSec’s previous solutions, including 1 second authentication time, unlimited number of users and simple integration, besides others.