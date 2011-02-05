BioSec chooses Fujitsu micro PCs for biometric access control

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Biometric security company, BioSec Group Ltd. has revealed that it will use Fujitsu micro PCs from this May. The new micro PCs will support BioSec’s goal to ensure highly secure-, simple to use- and convenient solutions in every fields of life.

The Fujitsu micro PCs will improve the flexibility of BioSec’s biometric physical access control system significantly. The palm vein recognition based access control system ensures 1:1 or 1:n authentication whether it is for security- or convenience reasons. The new micro PC’s quad-core processor will enable 1 second 1:n identification time even with larger databases then before, while also ensuring a lower price for customers. In addition, clients can enjoy greater flexibility when it comes to integration, since the increased number of ports raises the variability significantly.

BioSec’s choice for the Japanese technology also emphasizes the approach of the two companies that was first revealed in August, when the companies’ partnership agreement was announced. According to last year’s statement, the partnership focuses on BioSec’s palm vein recognition based security solutions.