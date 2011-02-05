BeyondTrust now Seamlessly Integrated with McAfee ePO™

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

BeyondTrust announced that PowerBroker Password Safe has been certified on McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator® (ePO™). This integration provides joint McAfee ePO and BeyondTrust customers with automated privileged password and privileged session management capabilities through a single platform. The certified integration will link the industry leader for privileged access and session management with the most advanced, extensible and scalable centralized security management software in the industry. Through its commitment to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, BeyondTrust is fully integrated with McAfee ePO to provide complete lifecycle management of privileged accounts directly from the ePO console.

According to Forrester Research, 80% of data breaches are the result of privileged credential misuse or abuse. When a data breach happens as a result of the misuse or abuse of excessive user privileges, the natural reaction for IT is to enhance endpoint protection and prevent the use of shared accounts. This reaction is designed to stop future attacks on important assets, but often requires multiple tools that don’t talk to one another. Integrating PowerBroker Password Safe with McAfee ePO will help overcome the complexity involved with making these changes and will enable cohesion within a single user interface to manage endpoint and privileged risks.

The integration will address several critical use cases for organizations embracing privileged access management:

• Selectively rotate privileged passwords on assets directly from ePO.

• Launch an interactive session or retrieve privileged credentials for SSH or RDP as an ePO Action using native client tools.

• Lifecycle management of privileged accounts from discover through management within ePO

• Identify whether a system is provisioned into PowerBroker and whether it is under Password Safe management.

• Automatically push tags from ePO into Password Safe enabling dynamic access control for managed accounts.