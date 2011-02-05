BeyondTrust Thought Leaders Release Book Focused on Asset Attack Vectors and Building Effective Vulnerability Management Strategies

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

BeyondTrust announced the availability of a new book, Asset Attack Vectors: Building Effective Vulnerability Management Strategies to Protect Organizations. The book, authored by BeyondTrust’s Chief Technology Officer, Morey J. Haber, and Chief Operating Officer, Brad Hibbert, and published by Apress, is focused on how to build an effective vulnerability management strategy to protect an organization’s assets, applications, and data.

As published in BeyondTrust’s recent survey, next-generation, transformative technologies such as AI/Machine Learning and IoT, and business processes like DevOps are improving operational efficiencies and cost savings, however, 78 percent of users cite security concerns and acknowledge the vulnerabilities these technologies introduce to their networks. In fact, one in five respondents experienced five or more breaches related to next-generation technologies. This book details how today’s network environments are dynamic, requiring multiple defenses to mitigate vulnerabilities and exploits and stop data breaches. In the modern enterprise, everything connected to the network, cloud, and mobile device is a target as the perimeter expands beyond the traditional data center.

The book is structured to provide guidance to help organizations build a vulnerability management program fit to meet the challenges of the modern threat environment. Drawing on years of combined experience, the authors detail the latest techniques for threat analysis, risk measurement, and regulatory reporting. Also outlined are practical service level agreements (SLAs) for vulnerability management and patch management.

The book contains guidance for readers to:

• Create comprehensive assessment and risk identification policies and procedures

• Implement a complete vulnerability management workflow in nine easy steps

• Understand the implications of active, dormant, and carrier vulnerability states

• Develop, deploy, and maintain custom and commercial vulnerability management programs

• Discover the best strategies for vulnerability remediation, mitigation, and removal

• Automate credentialed scans that leverage least-privilege access principles

Readers will also gain insights from real-world case studies that share successful vulnerability management strategies and reveal potential pitfalls.

Late last year, authors Morey J. Haber and Brad Hibbert released another book, Privileged Attack Vectors: Building Effective Cyber-Defense Strategies to Protect Organizations. The book details the risks associated with poor privilege management, the techniques that hackers and insiders leverage, and the defensive measures that organizations must adopt to protect against a breach, prevent lateral movement, and improve the ability to detect hacker activity and insider threats in order to mitigate cyber risk.