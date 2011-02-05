BeyondTrust Privilege Management for Unix & Linux 10.2 Introduces Fine-Grained Policy Control Over Privileged Access

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

BeyondTrust announced the release of BeyondTrust Privilege Management for Unix & Linux 10.2, the most sophisticated Unix and Linux least privilege platform available. Formerly PowerBroker for Unix & Linux, the new version is the first of its kind to offer policy debugging as part of the least privilege solution. The new release also includes an advanced web-based management console, as well as design elements that enhance the user experience and incorporate new brand elements.

Policy debugging is a technology designed to deliver detailed information regarding policy processing to enable more efficient and effective production of world-class least privilege controls across Unix and Linux operating systems. By enabling administrators to see the state of processing at each key stage in the policy, they will be able to ensure that policy is reflected and processing as expected more quickly than ever before – giving them fine-grained control over their environment.

An integral part of Privilege Management for Unix & Linux 10.2 is an advanced web-based management console that can be installed on both Windows and Unix/Linux systems and provides a web-based user interface for deployment, maintenance and management of Privilege Management for Unix & Linux. The updated console, renamed BeyondInsight for Unix & Linux, includes the following improvements:

• Enhanced support for accessibility

• Improved LDAP support

• UX upgrades for optimal usability

BeyondTrust Privilege Management for Unix & Linux 10.2 reduces the risk of privilege misuse by assigning privileges to only authorized tasks that require them, controlling application and script usage, and logging, monitoring and reporting on privileged activities. By providing fine-grained control over privileged access, IT protects users while improving the efficiency of least privilege management.