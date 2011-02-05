BeyondTrust Integrates with SailPoint Identity Governance to Streamline Lifecycle Management of Privileged Accounts

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

BeyondTrust has announced that the BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) Platform has been recertified to interoperate with the most current versions of SailPoint IdentityIQ, enabling joint customers to continue and extend their secure management of both privileged and non-privileged accounts.

The integrated solution combines BeyondTrust PasswordSafe’s strong controls for privileged accounts, including credential vaulting, credential rotation, session monitoring, session control and session record/playback, with SailPoint’s life cycle management of identity governance, including account and entitlement provisioning and deprovisioning, access request approvals and workflow, access certification and separation of duties policy enforcement.

The new SailPoint Certified capability leverages the System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) API built into the SailPoint IdentityIQ PAM Module, allowing privileged account vaults and associated entitlements to be visible and managed throughout the identity governance process. This allows the automated provisioning of privileged accounts to new end users that require them based on their job function, group membership or business role, and allows managers to recertify or remove privileged accounts on a periodic and/or event-driven basis.

Password Safe provides privileged password management and privileged session management in one unified solution. With secure discovery, management, auditing, and monitoring for any privileged credential, Password Safe customers can achieve complete control and accountability over privileged accounts throughout the cross-platform enterprise.

The resulting benefits of the integration include:

• Automated Access: Immediately empower IT admins, specialists and executives with the privileged access they need to do their job.

• Centralized Management: Provide a complete, centralized view of each identity’s access across all standard and privileged/shared/system accounts.

• Reduced Risk: Continuously remove unnecessary privileged accounts as users switch jobs or leave the company.

Availability

The SailPoint Certified integration with SailPoint IdentityIQ is available now.