Beyond Cloud Access Security Brokers: Check Point announces general availability for CloudGuard SaaS

November 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Check Point has today announce the general availability of CloudGuard SaaS, an industry-first cloud suite designed to prevent sophisticated security threats that target SaaS applications.

One of the latest additions to Check Point’s CloudGuard portfolio of cloud security products, CloudGuard SaaS protects enterprises that use SaaS applications and cloud-based email (including Office 365, GSuite and OneDrive), and prevents targeted attacks intended to steal sensitive data.

Addressing advanced SaaS threats, CloudGuard SaaS provides 360-degree protection against malware and zero-days, phishing attacks, as well as employee account takeovers. Additionally, it can discover unsanctioned use of SaaS applications and prevent data leakage, while providing instant threat visibility.

According to Gartner Jay Heiser, Research VP, Analyst at Gartner: “CIOs should work with security and risk managers to create and follow a comprehensive and continuous approach for the controlled use of SaaS, or they will fail to meet business goals, resulting in unnecessary losses or incidents.”

CloudGuard SaaS is an essential solution that equips businesses with the necessary preventive security for a multitude of enterprise SaaS applications within minutes.

Superior threat prevention against malware and zero-days: CloudGuard SaaS is the most effective breach prevention solution for malware and zero-day attacks on SaaS applications, leveraging Check Point’s industry-leading SandBlast technology. SandBlast scored a 100% block rate and highest evasion testing with NSS Labs, a globally recognized trusted source for independent, fact-based cybersecurity testing. By leveraging these capabilities, CloudGuard SaaS protects email attachments and file downloads on file hosting services and collaboration tools. CloudGuard SaaS blocks zero-day threats before they reach users and delivers safe content in seconds, using advanced threat emulation and extraction technology.

Innovative technology stops account takeovers: CloudGuard SaaS blocks SaaS account takeovers by preventing unauthorized users from logging in, even if the device is already compromised. Using its new ID-Guard technology, CloudGuard SaaS identifies fraudulent access by finding bad logins and centralizing multi-factor authentication. In addition, CloudGuard SaaS can authenticate users in any SaaS application on any device—mobile or PC.

Total phishing protection: CloudGuard SaaS prevents more phishing attacks than standard email services by leveraging artificial intelligence engines. It can stop sophisticated phishing attacks, spear-phishing, and email spoofing that may bypass other solutions. Malicious email content can also be blocked with high-precision certainty.