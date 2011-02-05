Bertin IT enters new markets in order to accelerate its international development: Germany, Austria and Switzerland

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

The first stage of its European expansion strategy: Bertin IT will be attending the Cimi.Con trade show on the 1st and 2nd of July in Berlin. This event is dedicated to Economic Intelligence and will be an ideal opportunity for Bertin IT to present its latest innovations.

Bertin IT, a subsidiary of the CNIM Group, is positioning itself as a major player in Cyber Security and Cyber Intelligence within the territory of France with its two flagship products, AMI Enterprise Intelligence and MediaSpeech®, which have already been adopted by major industrial and corporate customers and public bodies.

The AMI Enterprise Intelligence solution can monitor millions of sources (websites, blogs, social networks, forums, servers, emails, databases, CRM...), in whatever language is being used. The information collected is then automatically indexed, filtered and sorted to facilitate its exploitation and to reduce noise.

Advanced features such as custom configuration and high scalability enable the platform to meet the business needs of each customer, regardless of industry they work in. The solution can be deployed in SaaS mode or installed at the customer’s premises.

MediaSpeech® is a multilingual voice transcription solution that converts audio into text and then searchable text transcripts, and can index, search and analyse audio and video sources, as well as telecommunications. MediaSpeech® is now also available in a live version for real-time audio streaming, paving the way for new interactive and augmented communications applications.

Bertin IT is structuring itself to address these new markets by creating a local branch based in Germany. Andreas Passmann is overseeing commercial development of the area and Stéphanie Paulutt is providing technical support.