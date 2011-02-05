Becrypt announces new GTM channel strategy

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Becrypt currently has a single-tier approach in place to sell its security-focused operating system, Paradox, and this has proved highly successful, therefore it will now mirror this strategy for its more mature full-disk encryption software products. Not only will this bring consistency across its two product sets, but it will make it easier for resellers and partners to sell both product families.

Becrypt is keen to extend its support to the channel, and by taking a direct approach, this will help to develop even closer relationships with its channel partners, to understand their requirements, feedback and pain points, while also delivering a more streamlined service.

There are three variants of Becrypt’s Disk Protect encryption software. The Disk Protect Suite, is an ideal solution for small to medium-sized businesses, whilst support for Government customers is maintained with Disk Protect CPA and DPE SK. The product range combines unique government certifications with software that is easy to deploy, use and manage.

Paradox is a security-focused operating system that can be deployed on a variety of end user devices from Desktops to Kiosks and Secure Thin-Clients. Paradox optimises end user device strategies in terms of cost, security and flexibility, for end user environments that access cloud or online applications.